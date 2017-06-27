-
Soylent Cafe
Soylent Cafe Coffiest, Chai, and Vanilla combine the complete nutrition of Soylent Drink with the stimulating effects of caffeine. They’re perfect breakfasts or afternoon pick-me-ups, with delicious taste and l-theanine, an amino acid that prevents the caffeine jitters.
What is Soylent Cafe?
Don't skip breakfast, sip Soylent Cafe: a balanced breakfast and your morning coffee in one convenient bottle. Our plant-based formula provides a nutritious meal and the stimulating effects of caffeine. Cafe Coffiest and Cafe Vanilla both contain as much caffeine as a strong cup of coffee, while Cafe Chai contains as much as a cup of black tea.
Breakfast, intelligently designed.
Not just part of a breakfast, it is one.
Soy protein
Soy protein isolate provides a smooth texture and robust amino acid profile.
Sunflower oil
High oleic sunflower oil is a high-quality source of monounsaturated fats and contains no trans fat.
Caffeine
Sometimes you need a boost to get your morning started, or to finish your afternoon strong. For a strong jolt of energy, choose Cafe Coffiest or Cafe Vanilla. For a more gentle lift, Cafe Chai is the best choice.
L-theanine
The amino acid l-theanine, found in green tea, has been found to reduce the "jitters" associated with caffeine consumption.
Balanced nutrition for your full mornings.
Soylent Cafe provides plant-based nutrition to power your morning.
- Carbohydrates 37g 33% of calories
- Lipids 21g 47% of calories
- Protein 20g 20% of calories
-
400
Calories
20% DV
-
25
Micronutrients
20% DV
-
0g
Trans Fat
-
0g
Cholesterol
-
2g
Saturated Fat
10% DV
-
300mg
Sodium
13% DV
-
3g
Fiber
12% DV
Coffee and breakfast, all for less than a latte.
At $3.10 per bottle (with subscription), skipping breakfast makes zero cents.
Convenience that doesn't sacrifice flavor.
Whether it's the rich coffee and chocolate taste of Cafe Coffiest, the smooth flavor of Cafe Vanilla, or the spicy sweetness of Cafe Chai -- there's no doubt that the Soylent Cafe line provides the most delicious and convenient breakfast you've ever had!
Responsible nutrition.
Using no animal products, Soylent Cafe's efficiency goes beyond your morning. All of our packaging is recyclable, and each purchase you make helps us to help others: to date, we've donated over one million meals to those in need.
Transparent labeling.
We are committed to providing customers with what they need to make informed food decisions.
Vegan, animal-free
This version of Soylent has no animal products or byproducts.
Lactose-free
This version of Soylent does not contain lactose or milk products.
Nut-free
This version of Soylent does not contain nuts.
Follows FDA guidelines
Soylent is made using ingredients that you probably already have in your kitchen.
Quality manufacturing
We use a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)-certified facility.
Made in the USA
We are proud to support American manufacturing.
Organic (No)
This version of Soylent is not 100% organic.
Certified kosher (No)
This version of Soylent uses kosher certified ingredients and manufacturers. The final product is not certified kosher.
GMO-free (No)
This version of Soylent is not GMO-free.
Learn more.
Allergen-free (No)
This version of Soylent contains soy & gluten.
Gluten-free (No)
This version of Soylent contains gluten.
Learn more.