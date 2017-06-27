Soylent Cafe Coffiest, Chai, and Vanilla combine the complete nutrition of Soylent Drink with the stimulating effects of caffeine. They’re perfect breakfasts or afternoon pick-me-ups, with delicious taste and l-theanine, an amino acid that prevents the caffeine jitters.

